Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 408,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $984.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

