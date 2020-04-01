Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ichor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

