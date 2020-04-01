Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $10.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.04 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,032,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.