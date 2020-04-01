Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $10.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.
HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.04 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,032,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
