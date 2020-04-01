Hormel Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 1,946 call options.

HRL opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.