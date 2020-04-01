Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,863,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 27th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

