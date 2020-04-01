Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.