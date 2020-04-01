Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,422.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 in the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

