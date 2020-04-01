HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of HealthStream worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

