HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $89.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

