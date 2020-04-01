HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.