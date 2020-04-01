Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $11.07. Hawaiian shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,326,066 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

