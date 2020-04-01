Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,284 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TiVo worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TiVo by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $858.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo Corp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

