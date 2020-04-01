Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 434.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Polaris Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

