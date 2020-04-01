Great Canadian Gaming Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$59.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

GC stock opened at C$24.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.04.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$357.40 million during the quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

