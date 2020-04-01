Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 146,586 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 3,126,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 620,323 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

