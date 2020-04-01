Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

