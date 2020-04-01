Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.99% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

