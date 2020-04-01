Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 519,922 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

