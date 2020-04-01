Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,561 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,814,000 after buying an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 179,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 266,329 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

