Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Repligen worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

RGEN stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 219.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.