Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NMI worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 314,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 253,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NMI by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NMI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NMI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

