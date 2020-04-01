Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

