Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 687,787 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Kosmos Energy worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,519,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,307,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KOS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

