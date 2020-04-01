Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 316,575 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

