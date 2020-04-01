Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.34% of Sonic Automotive worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SAH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

