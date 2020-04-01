Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Globe Life worth $169,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

