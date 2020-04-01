Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.27 million, a P/E ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

