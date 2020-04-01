Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report issued on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

