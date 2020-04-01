Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 82,415 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $166,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.