Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,142,602 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,142,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of NXP Semiconductors worth $164,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $312,970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $89,498,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 468,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

