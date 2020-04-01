Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,373 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Devon Energy worth $167,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

