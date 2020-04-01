Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,336 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $167,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

