Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $164,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,909,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

RY opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

