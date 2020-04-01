Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $169,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,320 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.