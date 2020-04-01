Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,478 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Snap-on worth $169,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 209,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NYSE SNA opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

