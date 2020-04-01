Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

