Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.20. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 19,975,489 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

