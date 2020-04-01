Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.26, 46,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,282,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,941 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

