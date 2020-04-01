Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 223,040 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,124,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after buying an additional 483,301 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,961,754 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 873,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.