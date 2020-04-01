Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.