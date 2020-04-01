FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

