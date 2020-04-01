First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

