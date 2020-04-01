Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity International High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

