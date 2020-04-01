FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of FBL Financial Group worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

