FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $258.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $272.38 and last traded at $268.07, 517,379 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 570,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.71.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.73.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $79,136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.06. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

