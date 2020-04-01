F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.