Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Exterran worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

