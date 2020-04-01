Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $152.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.