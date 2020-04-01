EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

ENS stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

