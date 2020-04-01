EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

